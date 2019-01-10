One person injured in vehicle accident
One woman is injured after sliding off the road and hitting a pole.
The accident happening around four o'clock Thursday morning at 1545 West 38th Street. According to police, the woman slid off the road, hit a pole and rolled onto its side. The impact causing the pole to break at the bottom. The driver was taken to the hospital for a possible head injury.
No word if any residents are without power in the area.
