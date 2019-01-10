One person injured in vehicle accident

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One woman is injured after sliding off the road and hitting a pole.

The accident happening around four o'clock Thursday morning at 1545 West 38th Street. According to police, the woman slid off the road, hit a pole and rolled onto its side. The impact causing the pole to break at the bottom. The driver was taken to the hospital for a possible head injury.

No word if any residents are without power in the area.