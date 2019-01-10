Local News

One person injured in vehicle accident

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 04:42 AM EST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 04:42 AM EST

One woman is injured after sliding off the road and hitting a pole.

The accident happening around four o'clock Thursday morning at 1545 West 38th Street. According to police, the woman slid off the road, hit a pole and rolled onto its side. The impact causing the pole to break at the bottom. The driver was taken to the hospital for a possible head injury.

No word if any residents are without power in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected