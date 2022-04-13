A mobile home fire sent one person to the hospital and takes the lives of several animals.

This fire took place in the 100 block of Honeybrook Circle in Girard around 5:45 p.m. on April 13.

Multiple fire departments including Lake City, Fairview, and Platea were called to assist the scene.

According to the Girard Fire Department, when crews arrived on scene they found that the porch of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to pull a line and apply water to the fire which resulted in a large knockdown of the flames. This allowed crews to enter the residence.

While in the residence, it was discovered that an oxygen tank had exploded.

The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

The resident was taken to the hospital. Firefighters also reported that several animals died in the fire.

No firefighters were injured from this fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.