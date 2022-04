One person is dead following an ATV accident in LeBoeuf Township.

The incident happened Thursday, April 7 in the 14000 block of Route 19.

According to State Police, the victim was operating his ATV on private property when he lost control taking a turn.

The ATV flipped an unknown number of times pinning the victim against a tree with the ATV on top of him.

The victim was found by his mother 20 minutes later.

EMS were unable to revive him,