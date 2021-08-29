One person killed after crashing pickup truck into a tree in Waterford Township

One person was killed after their pick up truck crashed into a tree in Waterford Township.

According to police, this happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday along the 11000 block of Route 19.

Two people were trapped in the vehicle and were taken to UPMC Hamot’s Trauma Unit for treatment.

It was at the hospital where 21-year-old Paige Hott later died.

No word has been released on the cause of the accident at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.

