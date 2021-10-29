One person killed and one person critically injured after being hit by train

One person was killed and another is critically injured after being struck by a freight train Friday afternoon. That accident halted train traffic through downtown Erie.

The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. by the train tracks off of Liberty Street and Cherry Street and just down the tracks from where another person was struck by a train and killed less than two weeks ago.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the train was traveling east when it struck them and nothing indicates that this was a suicide.

“The two of them were walking together on the outside of the trail when the train hit them. I don’t see anything right now that indicates that, but it could be. We will know better when our investigation is finished,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner.

On October 18th, a man was struck and killed by a train just down the tracks. People that work by the train tracks say it’s very unnerving but are not surprised.

“It’s very unfortunate but I can see it happening because I see people walking on the tracks all the time and people using their little motorized bikes to cut through and riding on the tracks to get home, so I am not surprised that it happened,” said Suzy Simmons, Eagle Home Medical Worker.

Simmons adds that many people on those tracks don’t seem to be paying attention.

“Oh yeah, they’re always walking by and ignoring people and walking with their headphones on. They are consistently walking on the tracks all the time,” Simmons said.

