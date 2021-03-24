One person killed in accident along Interstate 79

One person is killed and another person was injured following a one-vehicle accident along Interstate 79 Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. near mile marker 170 along the northbound lane of I-79.

The initial call came in as a one-car rollover with partial ejection.

Erie County 911 confirmed that one of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene and that a second person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.