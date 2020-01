One person is dead following a car-pedestrian accident in North East Friday.

Crews were called top the 100 block of West Main Street just after 7:00pm Friday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim, a 64-year old North East man died at UPMC Hamot

A portion of West Main Street was closed down for about an hour, but there is no word on exactly what caused the accident.

North East Borough police are investigating this incident.