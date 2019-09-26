One person killed in early morning accident near Stockton, New York

One person is dead after an early morning accident near Stockton, New York.

The accident happened along Route 380 near the town of Stockton around 6 a.m. this morning.

When Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergency Crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had left the roadway and hit a tree.

According to the Chautauqua Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Stacie Grimes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 380 was closed down for over two hours as a result of that accident. That accident remains under investigation.