On February 13th at 5:35 a.m., Ripley Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire at 9087 Old Route 20 in the town of Ripley.

Ripley along with Westfield, Sherman, Fuller Hose in North East PA, and Chautauqua County Emergency Services all responded to the scene.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the homeowner, Richard McCutcheon, was found deceased inside the structure.

The investigation into the fire along with the death of McCutcheon is ongoing.