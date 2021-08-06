One person killed in rollover accident on Lay & Crane in Edinboro Thursday night

One person is dead following a rollover accident in Edinboro.

Calls went out after 10 p.m. Thursday night for a rollover accident in the 5400 block of Crane Road, near Lay Road.

According to State Police, there was one person in the car at the time of the accident. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover.

That person was trapped inside the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook was called to the scene.

Crane Road was shut down for several hours. There is no word on what caused the accident at this time.

