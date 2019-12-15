One Person Killed in Vehicle Accident

Pennsylvania State Police, Girard have identified the 2 passengers that were involved in a car accident around 7:30 Saturday evening. According to State Police, David Yeaney, 66 years old of Albion Pa attempted to avoid a large boulder sitting on Route 6 causing the vehicle to roll over on its roof. David Yeaney was trapped in the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger Chadd Yeaney 26 of Erie was transported to an area hospital with minor conditions. Police are still investigating.