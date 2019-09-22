One person killed Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle

A 34-year old Erie woman is hit by a vehicle and killed on the city’s west side.

Erie Police confirmed that the incident happened around 8:45 Saturday night in the 1900 block of West 26th Street. Investigators say they will be looking at surveillance footage to see what caused the accident.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim was trying to cross West 26th when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV involved in the crash has not been charged. Erie Police are still investigating