One person is reportedly injured after their car went down a ravine.

The accident happened in the 6200 block of Iroquois Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

According to Erie County 911, one person is believed to have been taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No word has been released on the extent of injuries or as to what caused the accident.

The road was closed earlier while crews worked to clear the wreckage.