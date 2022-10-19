An early morning accident sent one person to the hospital and another into custody.

According to state police, around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman was hit by a car on Interstate 90, after getting out of her car to help others who had gone off the road in slushy conditions.

The woman was walking eastbound on the westbound berm near the Fairview exit (Exit 16). She was transported to UPMC Hamot with what were described as “severe injuries.”

The driver of the car was found to be under the influence and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.