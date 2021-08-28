One person sent to the hospital after car crashes into tree in Waterford Township

One person has been taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a tree in Waterford Township.

According to police, this happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday along the 11000 block of Route 19.

Two people were trapped in the vehicle. One of these individuals was taken to UPMC Hamot’s Trauma Unit for treatment.

No word has been released at this time as to what caused the accident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists