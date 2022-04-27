A car accident has sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday, April 27.

Calls for this accident went out just before 8 p.m. for a car into a pond at the intersection of Route 6N and Eureka Road in Edinboro.

According to reports from the scene, multiple emergency crews were active in water rescue gear even after one person was pulled from the car.

The individual who was pulled from the car was then transported to the hospital by ambulance.

No word has been released on the extent of injuries to the victim.