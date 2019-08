A shooting in Erie left one man injured, and police looking for two suspects.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue around 10:30 Tuesday night.

According to Erie police, two men attempted to rob another man.

After an altercation ensued, the victim was shot in the abdomen. He reportedly drove himself to the hospital.

The victim reportedly suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Erie police continue to investigate.