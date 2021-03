One person has been taken into custody tonight after Erie Police served a search warrant this afternoon.

The Erie Police Vice Unit responded to 650 West 18th Street around 4:30 p.m.to execute a search warrant.

Police have arrested 42-year-old Ronald Miller. Miller is being charged by police with intent to deliver, person not to possess a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

A bond has been set at $75,000 straight. Miller is currently awaiting transport to the Erie County Prison.