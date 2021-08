One person has been taken to the hospital following an early morning car wreck.

According to authorities, this wreck happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Kuntz Road in Millcreek Township when a car crashed into a telephone pole.

The driver was taken to Hamot Medical Center and was in traumatic arrest.

Police are still investigating this accident.

