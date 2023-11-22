Waterford, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person was taken to the hospital after an accident overnight.

Crews were called out for the accident in the 10500 block of Route 19 around 2:10 AM Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, they were met with a vehicle which had come to rest in the trees.

This is according to first responders who said the vehicle was traveling South along Route 19 before drifting off the road and coming to rest in the trees.

There were no reported injuries, however one person was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.