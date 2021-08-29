One person taken to hospital after truck and car collide near Millcreek Mall

Millcreek Police and EMS were called to the Millcreek Mall Sunday afternoon for a reported car accident.

According to Erie County 911, the accident occurred on Access Road near Dicks Sporting Goods.

One car and one truck were involved in this accident. The truck only received minor damage while the car received significant damage.

The driver of the car had to be extracted from the vehicle as crews had to take the driver side door off of the vehicle.

One person was transported to UPMC Hamot with unknown injuries.

