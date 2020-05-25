Breaking News
Department of Health: 68,186 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 5,139 deaths

One person taken to the hospital after a boat fire Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A reported boat explosion sent Erie fire crews racing to the scene Saturday afternoon.

According to Erie County 911, this happened around 4 p.m. near Ore Dock Road on the South Pier. When crews arrived they were able to quickly put out the fire.

According to the fire inspector on the scene, the engine cover blew off of the boat as it got up to speed. One person on the boat injured their knee and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire inspector is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar