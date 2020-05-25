One person taken to the hospital after a boat fire Saturday

A reported boat explosion sent Erie fire crews racing to the scene Saturday afternoon.

According to Erie County 911, this happened around 4 p.m. near Ore Dock Road on the South Pier. When crews arrived they were able to quickly put out the fire.

According to the fire inspector on the scene, the engine cover blew off of the boat as it got up to speed. One person on the boat injured their knee and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire inspector is still investigating the cause of the fire.