One person was taken to the hospital after an accident that took place Sunday afternoon.

The two vehicle accident happened at the intersection of West 54th Street and Peach Street just shortly before 3:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found two cars with moderate damage.

According to Erie County 911, one person was taken to the a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

There has been no word released on the cause of the wreck.