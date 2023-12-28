Harborcreek, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is in the hospital after an overnight rollover.

Crews were called out for the reported rollover at the intersection of Depot Road and Davison Road in Harborcreek Township just after 1 AM Thursday morning.

When crews arrived, they were met with a single vehicle which was lying on its roof.

The occupant was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injures.

According to officials, while they believe that the dense fog was a contributing factor, the official cause of the crash is still under investigation.