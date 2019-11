Rev. John Miller, pastor of the partnered parishes of St. Joseph Parish and St. Stephen Parish, Oil City, announced on Nov. 16 that the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, after consultation with the priest council, has agreed to Father Miller’s request that St. Stephen Parish be merged into St. Joseph Parish, effective January 1, 2020.

On that date, St. Stephen Church will become a secondary church – without mission status – of Saint Joseph Parish, meaning it will remain available for occasional use, such as funerals, weddings and personal devotion. Church law also requires that Mass is to be celebrated in secondary churches every year on the feast of the saint for whom the church is named, which in the case of St. Stephen Church is Dec. 26.