Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is in the hospital after an overnight fire in Erie.

Erie Fire Department was called out for the structure fire around 11:30 PM Tuesday night.

Crews could be seen along the railroad tracks near 16th and German Streets.

According to officials, a homeless encampment that was located near the tracks had caught fire.

One person was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for burn wounds, their condition is unknown at this time.