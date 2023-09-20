Fairview Twp, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Overnight, crews responding to an accident involving a SUV and a train.

Around 1 AM Wednesday morning, calls went out for a reported vehicle accident involving a car and a train near Easton Road and Tow Road in Fairview.

State police were the first on the scene where they found the SUV had incurred significant damage and an individual was trapped inside the vehicle.

With the help of hydraulic tools, crews were able to carefully remove the occupant from the vehicle onto a stretcher where they were subsequently transported to a local hospital.

State police continue to investigate the details of the accident.