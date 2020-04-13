One person transported to hospital after Cherry Street extension shooting

A 17-year-old was transported to the hospital after being shot Sunday evening.

Millcreek Police and emergency responding to the 5300 block of Cherry Street extension shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to Millcreek Police a 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot in the arm. He has since been released.

Millcreek Police however took a suspect into custody a short time after the incident. The suspect was in the 4600 block of Homeland Blvd.

This incident is still currently under investigation.