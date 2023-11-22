One man is rescued from a precarious situation after a vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Avenue and Buffalo Road.

The driver of a tractor-trailer lost control of the vehicle, landing on it’s side after striking multiple utility poles, causing the vehicle to become entangled in live electrical wires.

Penelec officials were quickly called to the scene to shut off power to the area temporarily to allow first responders to rescue the trapped driver by cutting open the windshield of the vehicle.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, power is expected to be restored shortly. A live Penelec outage map is available here.