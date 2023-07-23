(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews were called out to a mobile home park in Millcreek Township Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a mobile home near the entrance of the park.

That crash took place shortly before 3 p.m. at Meadow Green Acres Manufactured Home Community off of West Ridge Road. When crews arrived, they found one car into the side of a mobile home.

Millcreek Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency, causing them to lose control of the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate.