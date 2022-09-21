One person is taken to the hospital after a two-car accident in Girard.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 8700 block of West Lake Road. According to reports on the scene, one of the cars sustained heavy rear-end damage while the other car had moderate front-end damage.

Route 5, near Old Lake Road and Fairplain Road, had to be closed for an extended time for vehicle fluid and glass clean-up.

One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation. State Police continue to investigate the cause.