One thousand boxes of tissues donated to Caring Place

Members of the Highmark Caring Place are grateful for a large and unusual donation from a local company.

The John V. Schultz company has donated a thousand boxes of tissues. The caring place is a free space that grieving family members can use to talk about a loved one who has passed away. It’s a situation where a box of tissues can come in handy.

“There’s a lot of laughter here, for sure but there’s also a lot of tears so having the tissues that’s something we don’t have to purchase now so that helps us as something because we can provide this service free, to the community so.. ” said Kristie Nosich of the Highmark Caring Place.

The John V. Schultz company partnered with customers to make the fund drive successful.