One-vehicle accident shuts down traffic on West 12th Street

A one-vehicle accident shut down traffic on West 12th Street on Thursday.

According to Erie County 911, the vehicle struck a telephone pole, leading to the driver being entrapped.

Calls went out for emergency personnel around 8:35 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, a parking lot fence was hit as well.

The driver was reportedly transported by ambulance. There is no word on the extent of those injuries.