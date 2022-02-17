One-vehicle accident shuts down traffic on West 12th Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A one-vehicle accident shut down traffic on West 12th Street on Thursday.

According to Erie County 911, the vehicle struck a telephone pole, leading to the driver being entrapped.

Calls went out for emergency personnel around 8:35 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, a parking lot fence was hit as well.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The driver was reportedly transported by ambulance. There is no word on the extent of those injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News