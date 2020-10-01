One Warm Coat program executive director warns of hardships ahead of winter season

The national leader of a charity that collects hats, gloves and coats for those in need is warning that this could be a hard winter for a lot of people.

The One Warm Coat program sponsors coat drives like the one held at JET 24 last winter.

The group’s executive director told us from Washington that there are real concerns that financial hardships from the pandemic could leave even more people in need of warm clothing this year.

The hope is to get an early start in helping people out.

“We want to get the word out now before the really cold weather arrives because our goal is always to have coats in hands of people who need them before they really start to experience those lower temperatures.” said Beth Amodio.

For ore information on the One Warm Coat drives, you can learn more by clicking right here.