One woman faces charges after allegedly killing her daughters boyfriend

One woman faces multiple charges after allegedly killing her daughters boyfriend.

This happened at the suspects residence on the 1000 block of East Lake Road right around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to police, they made their way to the scene after getting multiple reports that a man had been stabbed in the chest.

Once there, police found the victim on the front steps of the residence with a wound and not breathing, along with two women standing on the front porch.

Police say that 67-year-old Dolores White admitted to stabbing the victim.

White is facing is multiple charges including criminal homicide, first degree murder and possessing instruments of crime.

An autopsy is scheduled on the victim for 1 p.m. today.