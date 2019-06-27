One woman’s proactive steps to beat cancer

With pancreatic cancer in the news lately, one courageous woman decided to take the leap and screen for cancer. And doctors are saying that screening saved her life.

The scan that detected Beverly pancreatic cancer was the CAPS5 screening which stands for, Cancer of the Pancreas Screening-5 this is a study at Johns Hopkins University.

There are only eight locations in the country that perform this study. The screening will detect abnormalities within the pancreas.

“The symptom’s don’t manifest until its too late to do anything about it. In the back of my head, I always thought, it is going to be a matter of when and not if.” Says Beverly Leighton, a pancreatic cancer survivor.

The 56-year-old Leighton, mother of three says pancreatic cancer runs in her family. First with her maternal grandfather and then her mother. This has driven Leighton to dive into researching preventive methods to catch cancer.

Since 2017, she has been getting the screening, it wasn’t until this year when doctors found an adenocarcinoma on the end of her pancreas.

She says, if you have a history of family members with pancreatic cancer, you should think about finding a doctor who performs early screening.

“If you catch it early. That is really about the only time they can treat it, so now you have a success rate.” Says Leighton

Leighton husbands, Randy says he is thankful she looked into the screening.

” There is a lot of useful information out there on the internet if you look. The fact that she did this…We’re going to win this. ” Says Randy Leighton.

As for following up treatments, Beverly says those will be done here in Erie.

She will have a long road of six months of chemotherapy, followed by five weeks of radiation.