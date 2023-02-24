With it being one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Erie organizers talked about the year-long support from the community, and a Ukrainian Penn State Behrend professor discussed on another way people can help her country.

One year after the Russian invasion in Ukraine the COO of Logistics Plus Inc. said the collective support around the nation was not expected but is continuing.

“Our warehouses are still receiving a lot of goods we are still sending and donating a lot to Ukraine,” said Yuriy Ostapayak, COO, Logistics Plus Inc.

Ostapayak says donations of clothing and canned foods are still being sent along with other necessities for Ukraine’s current climate.

“Different types of medicine there is a huge shortage of different types of antibiotics and insulin …And another big item has been the generators and different types of battery packs because of Russian attacks on the power grids,” Ostapayak added.

A Ukrainian Penn State Behrend professor said it appears that Russian aggression is still taking place but added that Ukrainians will not back down.

“Russians continue to systematically attack the civilian infrastructure specifically targeting the power grids, and Ukrainians continue to resist,” said Dr. Lena Surzhko-Harned, associate teaching professor of political science, Penn State Behrend.

Harned added that there is another way people can help her home country.

“Praying for peace is absolutely necessary but it’s also important to pray for Ukrainian victory because for Ukraine, it’s not a war choice. Ukraine did not start this war. For Ukraine, it’s the war for its very existence,” said Dr. Surzhko-Harned continued.

The event organizers and supporters want the community knows that the conflict is still there and to remember those in Ukraine.

“I didn’t even expect for that support to be this strong for so long, so don’t forget about Ukraine and thank you for everything that’s been done,” Ostapayak said.

“When people start to forget that’s when it dies and that’s a shame. It also shows that in democracy regular people have a voice we can at least try.” Ryan Filipski, co-organizer, Ukrainian peace rally.

Harned said if Russia stops fighting, then the war ends, but if Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ceases to exist.