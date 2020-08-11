One year later: Community members and first responders honor children that lost their lives in Harris Family Daycare fire

Community members and first responders are honoring the children who lost their lives in the Harris Family Daycare fire.

To start off, members of the Erie Fire Department made their way to the Second Baptist Church this morning to show support for the families.

The department parked one of its trucks outside of the church and raised a flag to honor the children. After, they donated the flag to the church. This way each year they can put it up to remember the kids.

“It’s a day that we pause and we remember those who have passed on, those children. This day is hard for individuals throughout our entire city, so this is just a day of remembering, a day of memorializing those children,” said Pastor Lamont Higginbottom, Second Baptist Church.

The church is also keeping a box outside so members of the community can leave prayers or words of encouragement that will be given to the Overton family.