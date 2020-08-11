One year later: Law firm representing mother who lost her child in Harris Family Daycare fire sends support to families

The law firm representing a mother who lost her child in the Harris Family Daycare fire is speaking out, sending support to the families impacted.

“On the one year anniversary of this devastating tragedy, the families continue to mourn the loss of their precious children. This is an especially emotional time, and they each memorialize their children in their own way as they express gratitude for the support and prayers from a loving, caring community.”

In February, we reported Karina Facchiano had obtained representation from the Philadelphia based law firm.

Facchiano was the mother of two-year-old Dalvin Pacley, one of the five children who perished in that deadly blaze.