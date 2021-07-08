Online Charter School expanding to vacant Erie Business Center building

The vacant Erie Business Center on West 9th Street will be getting transformed into an online charter school.

In June, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. They will turn it into a public online kindergarten through 12th grade family service center.

Students can meet with counselors and teachers and get tutoring assistance.

“The whole focus is having a footprint in a community where we have students enrolled and families sometimes need in-person services.” said Tim Eller.

Eller says they’re in the early stages of planning renovations. The goal is to be up and running by fall of 2022.

