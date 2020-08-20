Online dog licensing available to City of Erie residents

The City of Erie is offering dog licensing for the first time online.

City Treasurer Casimir J. Kwitowski has announced that you can apply for a dog license online on the city’s website.

The city requires all dogs to be licensed. License fees are between $6 and $8 per dog per year, depending on whether your pet is spayed/ neutered. A discount is available for seniors. Lifetime licenses are available to pets that have been microchipped.

One of the major goals for dog licensing is to prevent the spread of rabies. Dogs must be vaccinated to be licensed. The Erie Humane Society offers low-cost vaccinations: https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/clinic/vaccinations.

“We are pleased that we have been able to create an additional option for the City of Erie residents by offering them an online Dog licensing option using CityGrows. We want to increase the percentage of licensed dogs in the City, and we think offering online licensing is a great way to make the process more convenient for residents. Although the City of Erie residents still have their original options to get a dog license,” said Casimir Kwitowski, City Treasurer.