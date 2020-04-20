Online learning to begin tomorrow for Erie’s Public Schools

Online learning starts Monday morning in the Erie School District.

Teachers across the district will be using Google Classroom, which is an online tool that allows them to interact with students.

The school district’s IT department is dealing with the enormous request for Chromebooks. So far, they have distributed more than 2,000 to families. Another one-thousand are on back order, along with 200 hot spots. They are trying to get students devices and internet access as soon as possible.

“We feel that a lot of our students and families are prepared and ready to go. If there are families out there that are still in need of devices or internet access, we are going to do everything we can to help them as soon as possible.” said Erica Erwin.

Erwin says they plan to use online learning for the rest of the academic year.