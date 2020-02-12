Online petition created in support of an Erie County community college

Former Erie School Board Director Bob Casillo has created an online petition in support of an Erie County community college.

A change.org petition “Show Your Support for Erie County community college” was created by Casillo who now serves on the board of Empower Erie.

As of Feb. 12, 810 people have signed the petition and the number continues to grow.

“This petition is one way to demonstrate to the state Board of Education and local leaders that people in Erie County overwhelmingly support the need for a community college here,” said Casillo, who served 12 years on the Erie School Board. “We’ve been neglected by Harrisburg for years because we are 305 miles away from the Capitol. I think the petition can offer an outward sign that people believe that we deserve the same benefits enjoyed by 14 other communities in the state.”

The state Board of Education will hold a hearing on the proposed community college on March 18th.

“The community college is the missing link to Erie County moving forward,” Casillo said. “It will be the key to attracting new businesses and making sure existing businesses have the trained workers they need. Most importantly, it will provide a pathway to a better future for residents of all ages and backgrounds throughout Erie County.”