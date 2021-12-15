Online scammer from Erie sentenced to 34 months in jail

A resident of Erie has been convicted of wire fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, 68-year-old Henry James Corder was sentenced in federal court to 34 months in jail on Monday by Senior United States District Judge David S. Cercone after being convicted of wire fraud and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

According to information presented in court, Corder engaged in a scheme where he lied multiple times to steal from a victim that he met online. Corder falsely stated that he was a U.S. Marshal who could find the perpetrator who had previously scammed the victim. He also falsely claimed he needed money for cancer treatments, funeral services for relatives, business partnerships in which the victim would be included and items for a non-existent security business.

As a result, Corder stole more than $500,000 from the victim. He then used that money to pay off his mortgage, buy multiple cars and a motorcycle.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.