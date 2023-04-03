Parents are concerned after a video surfaced online that led to weapons being found in a vehicle at a local school.

According to a release, a concerned parent alerted the Wattsburg Area School District administration on March 23 to an online video created outside of the school setting and posted by a student that led to an investigation, including the search of a student’s vehicle.

The investigation led to the discovery of several items in a vehicle parked on school property considered to be weapons as defined by school district policy.

Wattsburg Area School District referred the matter to the Pennsylvania State Police for further investigation. The district is also looking into the matter under its discipline code.

The district encourages any student or parent with a concern to contact them directly at (814) 824-3400 or anonymously through their Safe2Say program.