Only one City Council member seeking re-election; Arrington is out

Petitions have closed for the upcoming municipal primary elections and some big surprises are coming out of the list of candidates.

Eleven new faces have petitioned to be on the ballot for Erie City Council this May 21st, but one name is noticeably not on the list; Sonya Arrington. And only one incumbent member seeking re-election; Melvin Witherspoon.

Yesterday was the last day for anyone looking to run in the municipal primary election to turn in their petitions.

City Council President Jim Winarski tells us, “Council has always been that open type seat where maybe years ago you had a lot of the incumbents coming back, but in the last couple of years, you’ve seen new faces.”

This is something Political Professor Caitlin Handerhan says is good for the voters. “It is always good for the voters. They get to see more of themselves on council; diversity, fresh perspectives and more importantly, it keeps the ability for the council to take risks.”

Of the seven City Council seats, three are open.

Melvin Witherspoon and Curtis Jones, who has been appointed to fill in, in place of State Representative Bob Merski.

One polarizing member, Sonya Arrington, who has been a part of City Council since 2015, has most recently been in the limelight since her federal indictment of misusing funds from her non-profit. Many community members say she should resign, now Arrington will not be on the ballot for re-election.

A fourth seat is expected to open up; that of Casimir Kwitowski. Kwitowski is running unopposed for Erie City Treasurer.

With the three to four possible seats opening on City Council, Council President Winarski says he is excited for the fresh ideas to make their way to chambers. “We try to take them under the wing, show them the ropes and move on from there.”

A friendly reminder; voting will take place on May 21st.

To register to vote online, click here.

For the full list of candidates running in this election, click here.