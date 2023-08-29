Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As beachgoers prepare for the festivities this upcoming weekend, Presque Isle State Park has made new advisories on what beaches will be available.

According to a release from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the following beaches will be open and guarded for swimming at Presque Isle on Saturday, Sept. 2; Sunday, Sept. 3; and Monday, Sept. 4:

Beach 6 (Lyons Beach) — 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) — 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Visitors are also advised that on Sept. 4, Beaches 6 and 8 will be open for swimming from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Park Officials will have ADA access available at Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) during the weekend.

Stay observant of the signs at the entrance of the park for daily updated information as to what beaches are open and guarded for swimming.

Get in contact with the Presque Isle State Park office at (814) 833-7424 for additional information.