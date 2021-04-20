Ontario Hockey League announces that the 2020-2021 season has been canceled

The Ontario Hockey League announced that the 2020-2021 season has been canceled.

This means that the Erie Otters won’t see any time on the ice this season.

Fans are disappointed and so is the downtown business community.

We went over to Erie Insurance Arena and spoke with community leaders about the impact this could have on the Downtown area.

Several officers described this news as another loss to the Erie community. This blow comes just weeks after the Bayhawks Basketball team ceased operations.

“Effected us here in the states, but even more remarkably in Ontario and I think in lieu of safety concerns they did the right thing,” said Casey Wells, Executive Director of Erie Events.

The league cited rising COVID-19 case numbers and an expanded stay at home order from the Canadian government for the rest of the season for the decision.

Casey Wells said that while this may be the right decision, it’s a difficult one for the Erie community.

“On our operations, we attract to downtown every year,” said Wells.

“It’s tough to try to fill that void, but short term you look at the Seawolves for an entertainment option hopefully the Commodores get up and play in the soccer world and you know we have lots of options in the summer time for visitors to take advantage of,” said Erie Sports Commission.

