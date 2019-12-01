Opening day for rifle deer season!

A new hunting tradition is underway throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

For the first time in 50 years, hunters were gathered up on a Saturday for rifle deer hunting season.

In April, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners voted to officially start the hunting season early. By starting early, hunters will have an expanded 13-day season, including three Saturdays. Pacileo’s Great Lakes Deer Processing co-owner Seth Pacileo says they’re gearing up for what could be a busy day.

“A little different this year starting on a Saturday, so we’re not quite sure what to expect. I’m sure a lot less guys will have to take off of work, so it should be as good of a kill if not better.” Pacileo said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says that starting the season on Saturday allows for more hunters to participate