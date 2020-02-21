Opening day of Home Show at the Zem Zem Shrine Club

It’s the opening day of the annual Erie Home Show.

If you’re thinking of doing any springtime renovations, JET 24 Action News’ Brian Wilk talked with one vendor that builds heirloom quality furniture.

One of the 65 vendors is Cherry Valley Furniture. They make solid Amish hardwood furniture. What is really interesting is the process that goes into making these items.

Cherry Valley Furniture is right over the border in Andover, Ohio. From coffee tables to dinner tables, to chairs, each piece gets individual attention.

“We don’t have a big factory. We have our guys.” said Lovina Miller, Cherry Valley Furniture. “We have one that makes our table and another that makes chairs and then bedroom sets and living room furniture. Then, we have one to finish them so that they will all match.”

Lovina says quality is the difference when it comes to buying their furniture. It’s unlike what you find in many stores.

“Our furniture is something that you don’t really have something that is going to break. If it would break, we can replace it but its not really like we have much that happens. Others have more like Venere furniture.” Miller said.

And that quality and durability can last a long time.

“This you can pass down to generations and your other family can use it.” Miller explained.

It’s more than just furniture that they sell, they also offer bulk foods like cereals, puddings and even soup mixes.

Plyler Entry Systems located in McKean has five garage doors on display.

Stephen Wingenbach says that home shows are great to show their product, since garage door shopping can be difficult.

“It’s nice. A lot of people around the area looking for home improvement and its nice to come down and show everybody the products.” Said Stephen Wingenbach of Plyer Entry Systems.

He says a lot of people do garage door shopping in the spring and fall.

“People looking to close up their openings and just get that energy efficiency out of their house.” Wingenbach said.

Vendors like Plyler find a value in a venue that is like the Home Show. It’s convenient.

“Some customers come here looking for us, strictly looking for us and looking for garage doors. There are a lot of customers that walk around and are nice and are kicking tires and they are looking for garage doors. Maybe not now but a year or two from now and its always nice to hear that they saw us at the home show and they are doing business with us.”

Besides garage doors, one of their sellers is entry and storm doors.

The Home Show runs until 8:00p.m. The doors are also open Saturday from noon to five.